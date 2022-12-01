×
Watch video! Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor recall their journey to fame!

Updated on: 01 December,2022 11:43 AM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor visited the mid-day.com office

Watch video! Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor recall their journey to fame!

Niti and Parth


Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor visited the mid-day.com office on Wednesday for a special chat! The popular onscreen couple who are all set to reunite for the fourth season of 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' got into an interesting conversation about their journey to fame!


Parth said, "It's been a beautiful journey, we never thought 'Yaariaan' will be the show that will give us an edge in this field. The maximum time that we invested as an actor is on this show. We made friends, been into relationships, heartbreaks! So we justified the title 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan." Niti adds, "We've seen it all, been there done that!"



Speaking about their BFFs in real life, Niti said, "I have very few friends and they are the closest to me. We celebrate everything. I believe in celebrating life and they have become just like me. It's important to have good friends, even if they are just one or two." What is Parth's take on friendship? Watch video to find out!

'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' season 4 will steam free on Voot from December 2.

 

Parth Samthaan Niti Taylor Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Voot Select Web Series

