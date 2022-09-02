Breaking News
Watch video! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Niti Taylor shares her husband Parikshit Bawa's reaction on her doing the show

Updated on: 02 September,2022 11:15 AM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Niti admits she was petrified to dance in front of Madhuri Dixit

Watch video! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Niti Taylor shares her husband Parikshit Bawa's reaction on her doing the show

Niti Taylor/Instagram


Niti Taylor, who has been busy shooting Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 2, will also be participating as a contestant on on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. Niti admits she was petrified to dance in front of Madhuri Dixit. 


Niti said, “It has always been my dream to be on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. When I got a call I instantly said yes and it all worked out. I’m going to try my level best to do all sort of styles, there is retro coming up and lyrical hip-hop.”


Speaking about how she manages to shoot for both shows, the actress added, “I shoot for 12 hours, sleep for two-three hours and rehearse the rest of the day. its very tough but you got to do what you have to!”

Husband Parikshit Bawa is Niti’s biggest cheerleader, sharing his reaction the actress said, “He is happy for me and said ‘Now you’ll be a better dancer than me.’ I said ‘Baby hold on I’ll be a great dancer after this.’” Requesting fans to support her through the journey, Neeti added, “Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 2 is coming and so is Jhalak…please give love to both shows especially this one because there are all popular faces and I need all your love.”

