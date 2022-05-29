Breaking News
Watch Video: Karan Johar shares glimpse of decor from his 50th birthday bash

Updated on: 29 May,2022 09:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The filmmaker has shared a video and given a glimpse of the decor. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, he posted a video of the beautiful decor of the party

Picture courtesy/Karan Johar's Instagram account


Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday. It was a starry affair as many celebrities from the film industry made their appearance at the bash. Some pictures and videos from the bash went viral on social media. 

And now, Karan has shared a video and given a glimpse of the decor. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, he posted a video of the beautiful decor of the party. The one minute and twenty nine seconds video revealed the magnificent decorations of the bash and it looked like a grand film set. 




 
 
 
 
 
