'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's' Parth Samthaan reveals details of his Bollywood debut

'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' stars Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor dropped by the mid-day.com office for a fun chat recently. While the show launches today, Parth is also set to make his big Bollywood debut soon.
Speaking about it the actor said, "It's a comedy-drama film, a dramedy. It's a family film that I enjoyed shooting. It's a different space and having done so much romance in 'Yaariaan' I thought 'yaha pe intense romance aa jaye toh maza aa jata.' Comedy is not an easy job, making people laugh is tough. I've given my best now it's up to the audience."
'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' season 4 will steam free on Voot from 2nd December