'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's' Parth Samthaan reveals details of his Bollywood debut

Updated on: 02 December,2022 02:07 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Parth and Niti dropped by the mid-day.com office

'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's' Parth Samthaan reveals details of his Bollywood debut

Niti and Parth at the mid-day.com office


'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' stars Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor dropped by the mid-day.com office for a fun chat recently. While the show launches today, Parth is also set to make his big Bollywood debut soon.


Speaking about it the actor said, "It's a comedy-drama film, a dramedy. It's a family film that I enjoyed shooting. It's a different space and having done so much romance in 'Yaariaan' I thought 'yaha pe intense romance aa jaye toh maza aa jata.' Comedy is not an easy job, making people laugh is tough. I've given my best now it's up to the audience."



Watch video to know more!


'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' season 4 will steam free on Voot from 2nd December

 

Parth Samthaan Niti Taylor Voot Select Web Series indian television

