It’s tough to separate Kasturba Gandhi from the shadow of her distinguished husband, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, looming large over her. But Hansal Mehta’s web series, Gandhi, attempts to dissect both—the man behind the Mahatma, as well as the woman who stood steadfast by his side as he led India’s fight for freedom against the British Raj. On her 155th birth anniversary today, Gandhi’s makers have shared the first look of the reel Kasturba, essayed by Bhamini Oza. What makes Oza’s casting interesting is that it marks her first on-screen collaboration with actor-husband Pratik Gandhi, who plays the titular role.