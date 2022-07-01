Exclusive! Mona Lisa: Vikraant and I are busy with different shoots and find it difficult to spend time together

The actress is now part of the OTT show 'Dhappa'

Mona Lisa/Instagram

Actress Mona Lisa recently seen on 'Smart Jodi' with husband Vikraant Singh, is now part of the OTT show 'Dhappa' that explores the lives of five couples.

Speaking about her story, the actress says, "This is my first OTT show and a first is always special. I was thrilled when Anil V Kumar sir, our director called me. In fact I was approached for two stories. The five stories are such that in the end everyone gets ‘dhappa.’ In fact my co-actors from other stories and I tried to guess what happens in each story but we could not, so it was a real ‘dhappa’ Dishank (Arora) plays my husband and Mohit (Duseja) plays my student in the show, since I teach at a coaching class. My onscreen husband is always busy with work, while my student has a liking for me, he keeps offering to take me out. When my husband ditches me for the nth time I decide to go out with my student and the audience will find out the ‘dhappa’ that happens with us."

Having been part of 'Smart Jodi' recently, when quizzed whether she finds fiction or reality shows more challenging, she says, "Every project is a challenge for me including my Bhojpuri films. It was a new language and I would always be confused but with time and help from directors I learnt and did 125 films. Then I got Nazar and everyone loved me as ‘dayan’ and I still get messages for that show."

When she isn't shooting, Mona looks forward to travel and time with family. "I love to travel when I find the time and my husband is just like me. I also connect with this story because Vikraant and I are busy with different shoots and find it difficult to spend time together. I also often travel to Kolkata where my family is based. My mom isn’t keeping well so I like spending time with her."