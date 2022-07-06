Breaking News
Updated on: 07 July,2022 07:08 AM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The singer has just released his latest track 'Baarishon Mein'

Exclusive! THESE are the K-dramas Darshan Raval is watching!

Darshan Raval/PR image


Popular singer Darshan Raval has just released his latest track 'Baarishon Mein,' his eighth monsoon song and has been releasing a track each year since 2015. While his fans 'Blue family' are loving the number, in a previous interview with mid-day.com, the singer had confessed being an avid K-drama viewer. Darshan had said, "I watch Korean dramas but have not got into their music as much. But if Indians are following it, there has to be a good reason. We also have to do something by which our music reaches Korea."

This time around, we quizzed Darshan about which shows he has been catching up on and would recommend to his fans. The singer says, "I don't have any particular favourites because I keep watching them. Recently I've completed watching 'Itaewon Class' which was very interesting, I loved it! Right now I'm watching 'Healer' and 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' which is also called 'Goblin.' These are the two series I catch up on whenever I find time."




Itaewon Class is a 2020 series starring Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, Yoo Jae-myung and Kwon Nara and is based on the webtoon of the same name. Healer features Ji Chang-wook, Park Min-young and Yoo Ji-tae. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God has Gong Yoo in the title role with Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na, and Yook Sung-jae.


