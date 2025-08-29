Starring Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi and Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, the series is based on historian Ramachandra Guha’s books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World. It marks the first Indian series selected for TIFF’s prestigious Primetime slate

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta seeks help from fans and followers for Canadian Visa before Gandhi premiere at TIFF

Hansal Mehta, a filmmaker, is racing against the clock with only 10 days till the international debut of his highly awaited show Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi, at the Toronto International Film Festival. However, the team is facing a significant challenge: they have yet to acquire their Canadian visas.



The director has turned to social media to seek assistance, hoping to remedy the problem before the big event.

Hansal Mehta penned a post for help

On Wednesday, Hansal took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to relate his ordeal before of the global premiere of Gandhi at the Toronto International Film Festival. He appealed for support from others.

Hansal revealed in a long post, “Can anybody help with visas at the Canadian High Commission in Delhi? We’re 10 days away from our world premiere at TIFF2025, and no sign of our visas. It’s nearly 3 weeks since we sent our passports (sic).”

Previously, Mehta provided an update on the new series, which stars Pratik Gandhi in the title role. It is also the first Indian series to be selected for TIFF's renowned Primetime schedule.

Hansal wrote, "An audacious dream, born of belief and perseverance, now steps onto the world stage. 'Gandhi' will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 as part of its carefully curated PrimeTime slate. The first Indian series ever to be featured at TIFF. In its 50th year, this festival becomes the home for a story that is at once deeply personal and profoundly universal.

All about the series Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi

The series is directed by Hansal Mehta, who previously worked with Pratik Gandhi on the popular 2020 show 'Scam 1992'. The show was praised for its compelling storyline and great performances.

The series, which will also star Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, is based on historian and novelist Ramachandra Guha's two works, Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World. Hansal and Pratik previously collaborated on the 2020 show Scam 1992, which was an enormous success.

The 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will take place on September 4-14, 2025.