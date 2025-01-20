Breaking News
Entertainment News > Web Series News

Kritika Kamra has turned down many projects where women are reduced to props

Updated on: 21 January,2025 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Playing a spy in the espionage thriller For Your Eyes Only, actor Kritika Kamra says she has turned down many projects where women are reduced to props

Kritika Kamra

After enjoying success with Gyaarah Gyaarah last year, Kritika Kamra is set to open this year with For Your Eyes Only, an espionage thriller with Pratik Gandhi. The upcoming Netflix series aligns with the kind of roles she seeks. “From playing a tough spy in For Your Eyes Only to a sharp cop in Gyaarah Gyaarah, I’m drawn to roles that break stereotypes. I want to tell stories that reflect strong, multi-dimensional women who stand their ground and challenge societal expectations,” she states.


Finding such roles, however, hasn’t been easy. The actor rues that she has been offered many scripts in which female characters do little beyond servicing the story’s hero. Her response to such offers? A hard no. Kamra shares, “I’ve let go of work that glorifies weak, dependent women. My characters have agency, resilience, and a voice that demands to be heard. As an actor, I feel a responsibility to portray women who embody strength and individuality. I’ve turned down so many scripts since Gyaarah Gyaarah because I’ve seen how many projects still reduce women to props in the story. It’s vital for female actors to be discerning and reject roles where our characters don’t have a meaningful arc. I look for scripts where women are written as whole, complex individuals, not as  accessories to the male narrative.”



kritika kamra Pratik Gandhi netflix Web Series Entertainment News

