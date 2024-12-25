Breaking News
Six-year-old boy critically injured after being run over by car in Vasai
ATS launches campaign to crack down on illegally staying Bangladeshis
Kamgar Sena protests over 'deteriorating conditions' of BEST, BMC chief's remark
Palghar: Forest officer booked for bribery, ACB finds Rs 1.32 crore cash, gold
Kalyan rape case: CM Fadnavis calls for swift justice
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Kritika Kamra The audience is ready to experiment if creators are

Kritika Kamra: ‘The audience is ready to experiment, if creators are’

Updated on: 26 December,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

With Gyaarah Gyaarah’s success telling her that viewers seek novel stories, actor Kritika Kamra is betting on her next, For Your Eyes Only

Kritika Kamra: ‘The audience is ready to experiment, if creators are’

Kritika Kamra. Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article
Kritika Kamra: ‘The audience is ready to experiment, if creators are’
x
00:00

Kritika Kamra can’t wait for 2025 to begin so that the audience can have a look at her upcoming series, For Your Eyes Only. Directed by Sumit Purohit, who wrote Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020), the Netflix series is an espionage thriller set in the ’70s. For Kamra, the show stands out as she believes it is on a par with international offerings.


“What drew me to the show is its premise. It’s set in a timeline that is crucial in history. Now that we’ve finished it, I feel that from conception to execution, this show has an international quality to it,” says the actor.


Kamra had another incentive to say yes to the project—it gave her the opportunity to share screen space with Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi. “He’s a natural and so generous as an actor; it pushes you to bring your A-game. Acting is a team sport. When you work with great writers, actors and collaborators, your game gets better,” she states. 


This pursuit of growth had led Kamra to Gyaarah Gyaarah earlier this year, and the actor is grateful that the time-travel thriller won praise. “That the show did well in a year when not many clutter-breaking things happened is heartening. The audience is ready to experiment, if creators are. My character was in two timelines. This show gave me a great arc.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kritika kamra netflix bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK