With Gyaarah Gyaarah’s success telling her that viewers seek novel stories, actor Kritika Kamra is betting on her next, For Your Eyes Only

Kritika Kamra. Pics/Instagram

Kritika Kamra can’t wait for 2025 to begin so that the audience can have a look at her upcoming series, For Your Eyes Only. Directed by Sumit Purohit, who wrote Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020), the Netflix series is an espionage thriller set in the ’70s. For Kamra, the show stands out as she believes it is on a par with international offerings.

“What drew me to the show is its premise. It’s set in a timeline that is crucial in history. Now that we’ve finished it, I feel that from conception to execution, this show has an international quality to it,” says the actor.

Kamra had another incentive to say yes to the project—it gave her the opportunity to share screen space with Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi. “He’s a natural and so generous as an actor; it pushes you to bring your A-game. Acting is a team sport. When you work with great writers, actors and collaborators, your game gets better,” she states.

This pursuit of growth had led Kamra to Gyaarah Gyaarah earlier this year, and the actor is grateful that the time-travel thriller won praise. “That the show did well in a year when not many clutter-breaking things happened is heartening. The audience is ready to experiment, if creators are. My character was in two timelines. This show gave me a great arc.”