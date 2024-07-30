After Kill, Raghav Juyal is gearing up to play an honest cop in the upcoming web series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' co-starring Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa

The upcoming ZEE5 series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' boasts of a stellar ensemble cast including Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa. Produced by Guneet Monga and Karan Johar, Gyaarah Gyaarah tells the riveting tale of two police officers from different eras connected by a mysterious walkie-talkie and the butterfly effect it causes on the past and present. A senior detective Shaurya Anthwal, played by Dhairya Karwa, from the 1990s and a young police officer Yug Arya, portrayed by Raghav Juyal, find themselves linked by a perplexing communication tool that springs to life at 11:11 PM for a fleeting 60 seconds. At the center of this temporal whirlwind is a determined woman Vamika Rawat, played by Kritika Kamra, once mentored by the senior detective Shaurya Anthwal before he mysteriously disappeared and now guiding the present-day young police officer Yug Arya.

This is Raghav Juyal's second acting stint of the year followed by the hit film 'Kill'. Talking about transitioning from the role of a violent villain in Kill to a righteous police officer in the upcoming series, Juyal said, "Transitioning is part of our job as actors. When I read the script, I imagined myself in a different world. During the workshops with Umesh Sir and other actors, it was like reading a novel and moving to a different world. You use your imagination and make choices as an actor. That's what happened."

What makes the show even more special to the dancer-actor is the location it was shot at. "We shot in Dehradun and Mussoorie, most of it at George Everest, during winter. The cold was bone-chilling. We stayed there for about 1 to 1.5 months. My brother's wedding also happened during this time, and I have many memories attached to this place. It was my first project as an actor which we shot in my hometown, so it was very special. The familiarity of the locations made me comfortable, and the whole space felt like home," he shared.

Further talking about the USP of the show and why viewers must watch it, he said, "The USP of this show is the world it creates. You might have not seen a hill station or a place like this from this perspective. The mysticism and mystery that this world creates will keep you hooked from August 9th."