Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo are collaborating for the first time. They were spotted shooting together in Delhi

Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo

Listen to this article Fresh on-screen pair alert! Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi spotted shooting for 'Half Love Half Arranged' x 00:00

It was just recently that we learned that Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi are teaming up for their upcoming show 'Half Love, Half Arranged', a captivating and unique love story. Fans got pretty excited about the news of this fresh pair, sharing screen space for the first time was announced on social media. Just as makers announced the commencement of the shoot, we spotted Maanvi and Karan shooting for the same in Delhi's popular Vasant Vihar market, two of them were seen shooting in the midst of a crowded market. We are sure excited to see this pair get its own uniqueness on the plate.

Karan Wahi had said in the past that he really came close to working with Dice Media, but due to some reason that never worked out. He is happy that things are working out this time. Speaking about shooting with the cast and crew, the actor had said, “Shooting for this project is going to be such a thrilling experience! It’s a hilarious and relatable series. Working alongside Maanvi and Simarpreet is going to be a thrilling experience as I am certain they have a lot to offer. I am eagerly anticipating the upcoming months of the shoot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to that, Maanvi had said, “The show boasts a pretty stellar cast, a mix of senior actors and fresh faces. The script is hilarious with very subtle messaging. The director, Simarpreet’s take on the show is extremely fresh and I can’t wait to bring this series to you!”

Meanwhile, Maanvi recently spoke about her marriage to comedian Kumar Varun. "It is good. Thankfully-and I say this to everyone- married life is the same as life was before. And that is a good thing! Also because I am guessing we don’t live in joint families. It’s not like I am living with my in laws, or he is living with my parents, we are just by ourselves,” she told in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Maanvi Gagroo was last seen in Four More Shots Please and Tripling season 3, while Karan Wahi was spotted in Channa Mereya and Never Kiss Your Best friend season 2.