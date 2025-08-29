George Clooney cancels Venice Film Festival appearances due to illness

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 August,2025 09:52 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI

George Clooney. Pic/AFP

Actor and filmmaker George Clooney did not appear at several Venice Film Festival events due to illness, a representative for the star confirmed, according to People.

Clooney was unable to attend a press junket promoting 'Jay Kelly', his new film directed by Noah Baumbach, and skipped a dinner with cast mates, including Adam Sandler and Laura Dern. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.



"Unfortunately, George has a sinus infection and, under doctor's orders, he has had to scale back his activities today," said a Clooney rep, according to People.


Clooney also missed the official press conference for the Netflix film.

"As you may know, George Clooney is not going to be here because he has a bad sinus infection," the press conference's moderator said. "We really hope, and I think he should be on the red carpet tonight. But he is very sorry he cannot be with us," according to People.

Clooney arrived in Venice with his wife, Amal Clooney, on August 26.

'Jay Kelly' will have a theatrical run in the US starting on November 14, before being released on Netflix on December 5, according to People.

