Gurdeep Punjj: The role doesn’t matter to me, provided I am not a piece of furniture

Having no qualms about playing a mother in Vanshaj, Gurdeep Punjj says meaty roles are her sole criterion

With over two decades in the industry, acting comes easy to Gurdeep Punjj. She has never shied away from essaying any character, provided she has a meaty role in the show. The actor, who has joined the ensemble cast of Vanshaj, is thrilled about being part of the family drama that will hit the tube on June 12. “It is about disputes and secrets in the family. Vanshaj seems like a novel, and I was anxious and intrigued by the story. That is why I thought I should do it. Bhumi [her character] is strong and righteous, and she has been away from the family for a long time because she does not like familial conflicts. Circumstances compel her to return,” says the actor, who plays the mother to Anjali Tatrari in the daily soap.

Punjj is not new to playing maternal roles on screen, especially in the current phase of her career. She says, “I have matured with age. Earlier, I played the girl next door, a lover, wife, and mother. Now, I am playing the mother of a mature girl, [much like] in real life. I have a grown-up daughter, and I use those experiences in my performances. I play age-appropriate roles.” While many of her contemporaries shy away from ageing on screen, Punjj believes that becoming a mother early in life made playing one on daily soaps easy. “It comes naturally to me. The role doesn’t matter to me, provided I am not a piece of furniture.”

While she is enjoying her stint on television, she shares that actors nowadays have it tougher than when she began her career. “I have seen the television boom, when there were fewer channels, the content was better, and the rat race was not so cut-throat. Somewhere we have created a niche for ourselves and I am glad,” says the actor, who is also set to make her OTT debut soon.

