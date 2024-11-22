Gurmeet Choudhary is a new entrant in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2. The first day when they shot the scene of him jumping off a cliff, he was 500 feet in the air

Gurmeet Choudhary was hanging 500 feet in the air on first day of shoot for Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2

Guru, the new entrant into the Purva/Vikrant/Shikha universe has been flooring fans and audiences with his action sequences in the trailer of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2. Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who is known for playing diverse roles, will now be seen as Guru, Purva’s friend who is on a mission to protect her. He will go to any lengths for it, even if that means jumping off a mountain with guns in both hands.

When asked about his experience on the show and playing his namesake Guru, Gurmeet shared, "I am so excited to be doing a project with Netflix and that too on a show I loved watching when it first came out. Siddharth Sengupta thought I would fit the role of Guru well and had faith in my ability to do justice to the character."

Gurmeet's Mission Impossible moment

The actor says he shot daring scenes without a stunt double. "The first day when we shot the scene of me jumping off of a cliff, I was 500 feet in the air, held by a harness and had to jump off and land on my feet while holding two guns. It almost felt like my Mission Impossible moment. The stunt turned out well because I knew everyone was worried as there was no stunt double, it was just me and we had a long schedule of shoot left. But it went great and every body has been talking about that scene once they saw it in the trailer."

On Instagram, he wrote, "Yes,I did the impossible stunt one that many wouldn’t even attempt. And guess what? I did it all on my own! As a long lifelong fan of Tom Cruise, this moment felt like a dream come true. Tom Cruise has always inspired me with how he performs all his stunts on his own. Taking a page out office book, iam doing the same -doing all my stunts myself! Truly inspired and always a big fan of the legend Tom Cruise .When we pulled off this impossible scenes , it was truly surreal."

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2: What to expect

Following last season’s jaw-dropping cliffhanger, where Purva was kidnapped, the ransom amount became a whopping 100 crore bounty and Vikrant (Tahir) put many lives on the line, this season asks: "How pulpier can pulpy get?" Revenge, betrayal, and fatal passion take center stage, serving up nail-biting drama at every turn. Vikrant sets out to kill Purva, but now his own fate hangs in the balance — will he survive her grasp, or is he trapped in this twisted love story forever?

It’s a deadly game of survival, and with Gurmeet Choudhary’s powerful entry this season, the stakes have only gotten higher. He’s vowed to bring Purva back, but no one knows who’ll make it out alive.

Directed, written and showrun by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 features a powerhouse cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Arunoday Singh, Varun Badola, Gurmeet Choudhary, Brijendra Kala, Anant Joshi, Surya Sharma, Shashi Verma, Anjuman Saxena, and Hetal Gada, keeping audiences at the edge of their seat with every twist and turn.

With the new season, Sengupta aims to push boundaries, delivering a story that dives straight into the heart of darkness - where every look, every silence, and every betrayal leaves a mark. Season 2 is a salute to the genre we grew up loving, capturing the thrills, chills, and intensity of stories that explore just how far one will go for love... or revenge.