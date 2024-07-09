Breaking News
Assembly polls will be fight against betrayal and for Maharashtra's self-respect: Uddhav
Three held for harassing people over loan recovery in Thane
Worli hit and run case: Bar where Mihir Shah visited sealed by excise department
Treat BMW hit and run case as murder: Aaditya Thackeray tells govt
Maharashtra council passes resolution to rename seven Mumbai local train station
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Harleen Sethi opens up on her no make up look in Bad Cop

Harleen Sethi opens up on her no make-up look in ‘Bad Cop’

Updated on: 09 July,2024 10:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Harleen Sethi has opened up about her de-glam look in the show in the streaming series ‘Bad Cop'

Harleen Sethi opens up on her no make-up look in ‘Bad Cop’

In Pic: Harleen Sethi

Listen to this article
Harleen Sethi opens up on her no make-up look in ‘Bad Cop’
x
00:00

Actress Harleen Sethi, who is currently receiving a lot of positive responses for her work in the streaming series ‘Bad Cop', has opened up about her de-glam look in the show.


The actress said that the team decided on the no-makeup look because they wanted it to appear authentic and not fabricated.


Talking about the same, Harleen said: “Keeping a no-makeup look was definitely in the plan from the start. We didn't want it to look fabricated or too made-up because when it doesn't look real, it can be made out and doesn't feel right.”


The actress further mentioned, “I'm attracted to real characters, but we still tried to maintain a great balance because Aditya sir wanted Devika to look sleek while also looking authentic. So then, we used a little mascara, some lip balm, and basic base makeup like concealer. That was it. I enjoyed playing Devika in her real self.”

The show also stars Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah.

Produced by Fremantle India, ‘Bad Cop’ is directed by Aditya Datt and written by Rensil D’Silva.

It is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Entertainment News Web Series Web Series Breaking News Web Series News Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK