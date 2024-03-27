Heeramandi release date revealed; Aditi Rao Hydari misses event due to her wedding with Siddharth

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut 'Heeramandi' will be released on Netflix on 1st May. The grand event, hosted at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, was attended by the entire cast of 'Heeramandi' except for Aditi Rao Hydari

Heeramandi date announce; Aditi Rao Hydari's wedding confirmed

"After the success of Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', audiences have been eagerly anticipating Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project. Long ago, it was announced that the filmmaker would be venturing into the world of OTT series with 'Heeramandi', a show to be made on a grand scale.

Today, during a grand event in the city, the makers announced the release date of the show. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut 'Heeramandi' will be released on Netflix on 1st May. The grand event, hosted at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, was attended by the entire cast of 'Heeramandi' except for Aditi Rao Hydari.

Earlier in the morning, reports claimed that Aditi Rao Hydari secretly married her long-time boyfriend Siddharth in an intimate ceremony in Telangana. Now, during the grand event in the city, reacting to Aditi Rao Hydari’s absence, the host confirmed that the actress didn’t attend the function because of her wedding with Siddharth.

If the reports are to be trusted, the couple took their wedding vows at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy temple in Srirangapuram, Wanaparthy District, Telangana.

About 'Heeramandi':

The show will explore the stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, in pre-independent India. It’s a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas, promising Sanjay Leela Bhansali's trademark sets, multi-faceted characters, and soulful compositions. This series will be created by the filmmaker with an eye for detail that he is so famous for.

Sharing his thoughts on 'Heeramandi', Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand, and all-encompassing series; therefore, I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world." The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

About Siddharth and Aditi’s relationship:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. According to reports, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film 'Maha Samundram' in 2021. Aditi and Siddharth made their relationship Instagram official on January 1, where they wrote, "Happy blessed grateful. To magic happiness love laughter unicorns rainbows and fairy dust #happynewyear to you all 2024."