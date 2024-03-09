Breaking News
Heeramandi Sakal Ban song: Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari look ethereal

Updated on: 09 March,2024 08:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

'Sakal Ban' serves as the debut song from 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' representing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's entry into the realm of OTT

Heeramandi Sakal Ban song: Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari look ethereal

Pic courtesy/ IMDb

Heeramandi Sakal Ban song: Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari look ethereal
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, renowned for his opulent visual storytelling and intricate musical compositions, recently embarked on a new journey with the launch of his music label, Bhansali Music. As an extension of his profound love for music and its integral role in his films, Bhansali Music is all set to launch its first song, Heeramandi’s ‘Sakal Ban’.


Springtime brings with it a sense of rejuvenation and celebration, and Bhansali chooses to welcome this vibrant season with 'Sakal Ban,' the inaugural song from 'Heeramandi' and the flagship track for Bhansali Music. This mesmerizing composition, sung by the talented Raja Hasan and adorned with the timeless lyrics of Amir Khusro, embodies the essence of traditional folk music while resonating with Bhansali's signature grandeur.



'Sakal Ban' serves as a captivating prelude to the world of 'Heeramandi,' enticing audiences with a glimpse of the splendour and allure that awaits within the series. Set against the backdrop of a bygone era, the song transports listeners to a realm where every note reverberates with history, culture, and celebration.

Each of the actors grace the screen with their presence, exuding elegance and charm as they immerse themselves in the vibrant hues of mustard, yellow, and gold.

From intricately choreographed dance sequences to lavish set designs, every aspect of 'Sakal Ban' reflects Bhansali's meticulous attention to detail and his unwavering commitment to cinematic excellence. 

At the heart of this series are the leading ladies of 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ – Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal portraying powerful characters. 

The series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali while talking about his web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' called it his "biggest" project. He said, "I've made big films, I enjoy making those big-scale films, and it comes naturally to me. But while shifting to digital, I've taken it up a notch. 'Heeramandi' is my biggest project; I wanted to make it really special, and I have surprised myself with this one," he said.

Through Bhansali Music, Sanjay Leela Bhansali continues to redefine the boundaries of artistic expression, inviting audiences on a journey where music is not merely an accessory but a soul-stirring force.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites audiences on a mesmerizing journey through the corridors of history, where tradition meets grandeur and music transcends time.

