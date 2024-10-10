Call Me Bae actor Gurfateh kicks off a new adventure thriller with Parul in Uttarakhand

Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article Hot on the heels of 'Call Me Bae,' Gurfateh Pirzada embarks on a new project with Parul Gulati x 00:00

Only a month since he caught the audience’s attention with his role in Call Me Bae, Gurfateh Pirzada has already dived into the shoot of his next. The actor is currently filming a yet-untitled movie opposite Parul Gulati in Uttarakhand. While little is known about the plot, sources say it is an adventurous story with Akhilesh Jaiswal—who was one of the writers of Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Ugly (2013)—at the helm.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source from the set reveals that the project went on floors last week and should be wrapped up by early December. “After Class [2023] and Call Me Bae, Gurfateh’s popularity is rising among a section of the audience. The upcoming film is an adventure thriller, with a hint of suspense, which hinges on the dynamics between his and Parul’s characters. Akhilesh was keen on roping in the duo as they appeal to the young audience,” says the insider. Gulati, who straddles Punjabi films and OTT offerings, was last seen in the Manoj Bajpayee-fronted Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.