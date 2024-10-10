Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Hot on the heels of Call Me Bae Gurfateh Pirzada embarks on a new project with Parul Gulati

Hot on the heels of 'Call Me Bae,' Gurfateh Pirzada embarks on a new project with Parul Gulati

Updated on: 10 October,2024 06:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Call Me Bae actor Gurfateh kicks off a new adventure thriller with Parul in Uttarakhand

Hot on the heels of 'Call Me Bae,' Gurfateh Pirzada embarks on a new project with Parul Gulati

Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article
Hot on the heels of 'Call Me Bae,' Gurfateh Pirzada embarks on a new project with Parul Gulati
x
00:00

Only a month since he caught the audience’s attention with his role in Call Me Bae, Gurfateh Pirzada has already dived into the shoot of his next. The actor is currently filming a yet-untitled movie opposite Parul Gulati in Uttarakhand. While little is known about the plot, sources say it is an adventurous story with Akhilesh Jaiswal—who was one of the writers of Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Ugly (2013)—at the helm.


A source from the set reveals that the project went on floors last week and should be wrapped up by early December. “After Class [2023] and Call Me Bae, Gurfateh’s popularity is rising among a section of the audience. The upcoming film is an adventure thriller, with a hint of suspense, which hinges on the dynamics between his and Parul’s characters. Akhilesh was keen on roping in the duo as they appeal to the young audience,” says the insider. Gulati, who straddles Punjabi films and OTT offerings, was last seen in the Manoj Bajpayee-fronted Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. 



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Call Me Bae Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK