Actor Huma Qureshi is back to mesmerize us with her captivating performances, proving she’s a class performer. In ZEE5's recent psychological thriller ‘Mithya: The Darker Chapter,’ she dives into a dark world of deception and rivalry, sharing the screen with Naveen Kasturia and Avantika Dassani. With a string of hits starting with the letter 'M,' Huma’s lucky charm is shining bright! In a candid conversation, she reflects on her winning streak and the magic of 'M' in her career.

Huma Qureshi shares, “The letter 'M' is very lucky for me—Maharani, Mithya, Monica, Oh My Darling—they have all been hits, and it’s a great feeling. It’s a great time for content and I am glad I am a part of this new wave.”

As the second season of the ZEE5 series hit the streaming platform, the actor says that while choosing projects, her criteria are clear. To her, screen time doesn’t matter. “I always look for parts that have agency. Length doesn’t matter.” Qureshi has applied this mantra throughout her 12-year career. So much so that she turned down an opportunity to work with a filmmaker she admired, as the female character in the movie was depicted as a damsel in distress. She recounts, “This film was with a big star. But there was a scene where the goons are beating up the hero, while I am crying and asking them to spare him. I told the director, ‘I want to work with you and the hero. But this is bad casting! If I’m in that scene, I will dole out one or two punches to the goons.’ The director laughed and said we’ll work on something else.’”

Mithya – The Darker Chapter takes viewers back into the interesting psychological drama between half-sisters Juhi and Rhea. Juhi, riding high on the success of her book Dhund, finds her triumph short-lived when a mysterious writer, Amit Chaudhary (played by Naveen Kasturia), accuses her of plagiarism. Meanwhile, Rhea continues her relentless pursuit of their father’s affection, but will her desire for love and acceptance spiral into a dangerous game of revenge and manipulation? The series also explores the unraveling of family bonds, as the two sisters engage in deceitful schemes and moral compromises in their attempts to destroy each other.