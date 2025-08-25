Breaking News
"I would love to be a romantic lead": Daniel Dae Kim on kind of role he is willing to play in his career

Updated on: 26 August,2025 09:40 PM IST  |  Washington DC
ANI |

Earlier this year, he became the first Asian actor nominated for a Tony Award for Best Lead Actor in a Play for his Broadway role in Yellow Face

Daniel Dae Kim. Pic/AFP

Actor Daniel Dae Kim is known for playing plane crash survivor Jin-Soo Kwon on 'Lost' and police task force member Chin Ho Kelly on 'Hawaii Five-0', but there's one role he is still eager to take on, reported People.

The 57-year-old actor, who executive produces and stars in the new Prime Video series 'Butterfly', shared that he is looking for a fresh challenge that will surprise fans who know him best for sci-fi and action.



"I would love to be a romantic lead," he said, adding, "Just boy meets girl -- but I am getting a bit old for that, so it may be man meets woman," reported People.


He said his wish is tied to the way Asian men have traditionally been portrayed in Hollywood. "Traditionally in America, someone who looks like me does not get the girl," he explains. "I'm so glad to see that changing. I really hope that's a barrier that not only our community breaks, but one that I get to participate in breaking."

Earlier this year, he became the first Asian actor nominated for a Tony Award for Best Lead Actor in a Play for his Broadway role in Yellow Face. "I started my career on stage, and I started at a time where representation was very different from where it is today," he said of his historic Tony nod, according to People.

"To be nominated for Best Lead Actor is a dream come true and a really good metaphor for where we are culturally. We've made a lot of progress, but there's still a way to go... the next step that we have to take, and not just for me, but for all of us, is for an Asian man to win that category," he added.

In 'Butterfly', he plays a former intelligence operative hunted by an agent who also happens to be his daughter. The shooting of the show is done across 21 locations in South Korea and features both Korean and English languages.

"It's not often that you get to see what's essentially a love letter to Korea for global audiences," he said. "If you've never been to Korea or seen Korea, you're gonna get a nice view into what that country and culture looks like," reported People.

Kim hopes 'Butterfly' reflects broader progress in Asian representation. "The culture has changed to a point where this kind of story is not only acceptable, but anticipated," Kim said. "I'm grateful for the progress made by films like Parasite and Crazy Rich Asians, and shows like Squid Game and Beef. These are all steps in the continuum of progress, and if this show is considered a small part of that, I'll be very, very proud," reported People.

'Butterfly' is now streaming in full on Prime Video.

