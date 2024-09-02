In a classic case of reverse casting, Anubhav Sinha has proved that he knows his art by casting comedian Rajiv Thakur as a terrorist

Remember Rajiv Thakur, the comedian who used to play different roles on Kapil Sharma's show? He has surprised everyone with his recent performance. The actor has played the role of a terrorist in Anubhav Sinha's recent OTT show IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack. Yes, you read that right. Popularly known as Raju, Thakur has wowed audiences with his performance as a terrorist with the code name "Chief."

In a classic case of reverse casting, Anubhav Sinha has proved that he knows his art by casting Rajiv as a terrorist, and hats off to the actor who portrayed the role with utmost sincerity. To be honest, it is not easy to break the mold when people are used to seeing you in a comic role. Rajiv not only played a role outside his comfort zone but also managed to convince the audience to such an extent that many did not recognize him while watching the series.

Audience's reaction to Rajiv Thakur playing a terrorist

Seeing Rajiv Thakur as a terrorist in the recent Netflix release, various netizens shared their surprising reactions on X (formerly Twitter). One of them wrote, "Hats off to Rajiv Thakur, from Kapil's comedy to chief villain on #IC814, superb stuff," while another added, "Binge-watching #IC814TheKandaharHijack on @Netflix, in episode 5, I realized Chief is portrayed by Rajiv Thakur, the comedian! What a different role he’s portraying & that too convincingly. He’s unrecognizable but his tone gives him away, good acting as well by other actors too."

Rajiv Thakur's journey as a comedian

It was in 2008 when Rajiv first made everyone laugh when he appeared as a contestant on Comedy Circus. After that, we saw him in many small and big roles, like playing an important role in SAB TV's show Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo. He was always associated with Kapil Sharma, from playing various roles on The Kapil Sharma Show to playing the flight attendant at Kap's Cafe in The Great Indian Kapil Show. We have always seen him playing characters that made people laugh, but this time he has proved that, as an actor, he has a lot to offer.

About Anubhav Sinha's show IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Dia Mirza, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aditya Srivastava, Kanwaljit Singh, and Patralekhaa in lead roles, the show is based on a real-life incident.

IC-814 was hijacked by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. The aircraft, carrying about 180 passengers, remained hostage for seven days and flew from Kathmandu to Amritsar and then to Lahore. It was refueled in Lahore and left for Dubai. From Dubai, it went to Taliban-controlled Kandahar, where all the passengers were released on December 31, 1999. It is adapted from the book Flight Into Fear by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury.

Why IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is in the news

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has summoned the content head of Netflix India, seeking an explanation for the allegedly contentious aspects of the OTT series. The depiction of the hijackers of the Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi has stirred controversy, with a section of viewers objecting to the "humane" portrayal of the perpetrators.