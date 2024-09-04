Breaking News
Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater', things in govt happens as per his will: Jarange
Indore-Manmad line will link Mumbai with areas near Nepal border: Vaishnaw
Enrolment date for Ladki Bahin Yojana extended till September 30
Court rules MSRTC workers' strike illegal, asks govt to resolve dispute
Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions for Bandra Fair 2024
shot-button
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > IC 814 Row IB Ministry asks makers to update disclaimer with THIS key information

IC 814 Row: I&B Ministry asks makers to update disclaimer with THIS key information

Premium

Updated on: 04 September,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu , Priyanka Sharma | mohar.basu@mid-day.com priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

As Netflix meets I&B Ministry over IC 814 row, sources say streamer head went armed with research backing their terrorists’ depiction; updates disclaimer to include hijackers’ real and code names

IC 814 Row: I&B Ministry asks makers to update disclaimer with THIS key information

A still from IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

On September 3, Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, met members of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) regarding the controversy surrounding IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The I&B Ministry had summoned her, citing concerns over the hijackers’ portrayal in the Vijay Varma-led series that retells the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 from Kathmandu. In the show, two hijackers are shown using aliases Bhola and Shankar, which drew the ire of a section of the population.  

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

anubhav sinha vijay varma netflix Web Series News Entertainment News dia mirza

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK