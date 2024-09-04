As Netflix meets I&B Ministry over IC 814 row, sources say streamer head went armed with research backing their terrorists’ depiction; updates disclaimer to include hijackers’ real and code names

A still from IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Listen to this article IC 814 Row: I&B Ministry asks makers to update disclaimer with THIS key information x 00:00

On September 3, Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, met members of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) regarding the controversy surrounding IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The I&B Ministry had summoned her, citing concerns over the hijackers’ portrayal in the Vijay Varma-led series that retells the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 from Kathmandu. In the show, two hijackers are shown using aliases Bhola and Shankar, which drew the ire of a section of the population.