Sidharth Malhotra in the Indian Police Force

Prime Video, today launched the heart-pounding teaser of the highly anticipated Amazon Original series Indian Police Force. The Indian Police Force teaser is high on action, suspense, thrill, and drama. The series promises an entertainment extravaganza giving audiences worldwide an immersive journey into the next chapter of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, this seven-episode action-packed series is a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

The teaser moves through different parts of the city, with each frame intensifying the suspense of a ticking bomb clock that eventually results in explosive blasts. Against this backdrop of imminent danger, this cop drama unfolds a thrilling chase of our brave heroes- Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra and the masterminds behind the bomb blasts as they march into the chaos to save the city from the threats, embodying fierce patriotism. The series proudly pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

Earlier in a statement, director-producer Rohit Shetty said, “Indian Police Force is integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver an exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide.”

Indian Police Force marks Rohit Shetty’s digital directorial debut in a spectacle that is headlined by Siddharth Malhotra in a refreshing cop avatar and lead along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. The series is set to premiere exclusively on 19 January 2024 on Prime Video in India.