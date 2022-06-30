Iqbal Khan: My wife gives me too much work at home

Iqbal and Donal Bisht feature in 'Doon Kaand'

Iqbal Khan

Iqbal Khan and Donal Bisht who feature in 'Doon Kaand,' recently caught up with mid-day.com for a candid chat.

When quizzed about what they do when they aren't shooting, Iqbal joked about wife Sneha keeping him busy. The actor said, "My wife gives me too much work when I'm at home."

Donal on the other hand said, "When I'm not shooting I really want to see world cinema. I've not seen much of it is what I really feel. I want to just be at home and watch the best content, all of it!"

Watch video to know more!