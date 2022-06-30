Breaking News
Eknath Shinde takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra
BJP's Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra
Kangana Ranaut takes swipe at Shiv Sena after Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maha CM
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Iqbal Khan My wife gives me too much work at home

Iqbal Khan: My wife gives me too much work at home

Updated on: 30 June,2022 07:57 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Iqbal and Donal Bisht feature in 'Doon Kaand'

Iqbal Khan: My wife gives me too much work at home

Iqbal Khan


Iqbal Khan and Donal Bisht who feature in 'Doon Kaand,' recently caught up with mid-day.com for a candid chat.

When quizzed about what they do when they aren't shooting, Iqbal joked about wife Sneha keeping him busy. The actor said, "My wife gives me too much work when I'm at home."




Donal on the other hand said, "When I'm not shooting I really want to see world cinema. I've not seen much of it is what I really feel. I want to just be at home and watch the best content, all of it!"


Watch video to know more!

 

Donal Bisht Web Series

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK