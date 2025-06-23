Breaking News
Is Raj and DK's Rakt Bramhand on hold? Actor Ali Fazal shares an update

Updated on: 23 June,2025 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Amid rumours that Rakt Bramhand is shelved, Ali Fazal reveals he hasn’t shot for the royal fantasy drama for ‘a couple of months’; is clueless about its way ahead

Ali Fazal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Aditya Roy Kapur

In February, mid-day had reported that Rakt Bramhand’s shoot had hit a roadblock, with creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK hitting pause on one of its schedules (Hold the bugle call, Feb 15). Since then, there has been ambiguity about the Netflix series’ status, with rumours suggesting it has been delayed, and shelved even. As we recently caught up with Ali Fazal, who plays one of the leads alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, we asked him what’s happening on the series. “I honestly don’t know what’s happening on that one. I wish I knew,” he said. 

(L-R) Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK(L-R) Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK


All eyes have been on Rakt Bramhand since it rolled in August 2024 as it is among the most ambitious Indian originals from the streaming giant. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the fantasy drama reportedly revolves around warring kingdoms. Fazal added, “I know the show was on hold. Adi [Aditya] and I were doing it together. We met now again during Metro... In Dino’s promotions. It has been a couple of months since I last shot for it. Then I had to cut my hair because I had to shoot for something else.” 


Fazal is currently filming his next series, titled Ranga Billa, co-starring Sonali Bendre. 

