Isha Talwar: Chamak explores artistes’ complex relationship with fame

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo actor Isha says her next Chamak is a gritty take on a singer’s journey in Punjabi music industry

Isha Talwar

Sometimes, beyond the razzle-dazzle of stardom is an artiste coming to terms with his fame, grappling with the perks and perils of it. With Chamak set against the vibrant world of Punjab’s music industry, director Rohit Jugraj attempts to provide a glimpse into the triumphs, trials and tribulations faced by musicians seeking to make their mark in the world. Actor Isha Talwar, who plays a key role in the SonyLIV series, remembers saying an instant yes to the project. “I play a girl-next-door in Chamak that delves into the nitty-gritty of the Punjabi music industry. This show goes beyond the glitz and glamour to explore the artistes’ journey and their complex relationship with fame. It’s close to my own journey in many ways,” she smiles.

The actor, who will be seen alongside Paramvir Singh Cheema and Manoj Pahwa, says she learnt to play the dhol for the offering. “No Indian wedding or party is complete without a Punjabi number. But what’s interesting is how these artistes navigate their way in big industries,” says Talwar, who was recently seen in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.

Diljit Dosanjh's recent performance at Coachella indicates the global popularity of Punjabi music

Over the years, Punjabi music has gained global popularity. A prime example is Diljit Dosanjh’s recent performance at Coachella 2023. But the Punjabi music industry has had its turbulent chapters too. In May 2022, popular rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead, and the episode revealed a web of gang-related

violence in the state. Asked whether the series is based on a particular pop star, Talwar says, “Chamak is a fictitious show that peeks into the behind-the-scenes [activity] of an artiste’s life.”