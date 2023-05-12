Breaking News
Isha Talwar: Shot accidentally went straight into my eye

Updated on: 12 May,2023 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Isha on how a misdirected squib during Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo shoot left her injured

Isha Talwar: Shot accidentally went straight into my eye

The actor’s injury as seen in a selfie

Isha Talwar: Shot accidentally went straight into my eye
On screen, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo depicts the resolve and resilience of women as it tells the story of the ladies in a family who successfully run a drug cartel. Off screen too, Homi Adajania’s crime thriller tested Isha Talwar’s resilience. The actor, who plays daughter-in-law Bijlee to Dimple Kapadia’s character Rani Baa, suffered an injury on her left eye while filming an action sequence.


The scene involved the use of a squib machine, a pyrotechnic special effect device used to simulate the appearance of a character being wounded or shot. “Since we were shooting in the salt pans in the middle of the night and it was too dark to see where the squibs were, the shot accidentally went straight into my left eye. My eye was swollen and I could not open it,” she recalls. 



Co-star Deepak Dobriyal took her to an ophthalmologist the next day. She adds, “We visited two more doctors to ensure it was nothing serious. I was advised to [avoid exposure] to light. I stayed in darkness for three days before resuming the shoot.” While Adajania suggested using a body double for the remaining action scenes, Talwar insisted on performing them on her own.


