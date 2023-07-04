Isha Talwar: While I was creating the character, the first person that came to my mind was Amrita Pritam

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 July,2023 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Isha on how she was inspired by noted author-poetess Amrita Pritam for her role in Chamak

Isha Talwar and Amrita Pritam

After her gritty role in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Isha Talwar will be seen as a musician from Punjab in Chamak. The SonyLIV web series, set against the vibrant world of Punjab’s music industry, goes beyond the glitz and glamour of showbiz to depict the dark side of fame through an artiste’s journey. While prepping for the Rohit Jugraj Chauhan-directed venture, Talwar turned to the late Amrita Pritam for inspiration. 


The actor says she chose the renowned author-poetess for two reasons—like Pritam, her character has roots in Punjab. More importantly, it was the poetess’ simplicity that resonated with her. Talwar shares, “While I was creating the character, the first person that came to my mind was Amrita Pritam. As I started reading up about her and her work, I could find so many similarities between both of them. Amrita-ji and my character are believers of unconditional love, and both have the ability to speak about it with a lot of simplicity. However, my character has a very different story.” 



