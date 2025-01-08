Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article

Jackie Shroff surrenders to director's vision, calls himself an open book

Updated on: 08 January,2025 09:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Jackie Shroff who was last seen as antagonist in the recent release Baby John will next be seen in the MX Player web series Chidiya Udd based on human trafficking

Jackie Shroff

Actor Jackie Shroff, who will be next seen in the upcoming streaming title ‘Chidiya Udd’, has called himself an open book, and shared that he likes to completely surrender to the director’s vision.
 
Throughout his filmography, the actor has never shied away from exploring diverse roles and adding richness to his craft. Whether playing the lead young man, a friend, an angry young man, or a grey role, Jackie Shroff has established himself as a versatile powerhouse performer. Recently, the actor, who was recently seen in the theatrical release 'Baby John', spoke about exploring various characters, and how he lets the filmmakers create an image surrounding his characters.


Talking about the same, Jackie Shroff shared, "I'm an open book, and I keep on working. I'm an actor; I keep on exploring new characters, be it in 'Baby John' or any other film. I leave myself to the director's vision and the ability of the cameraman and technicians”.


Jackie Shroff, known for his spontaneity and vibrant personality, left the audiences impressed with his portrayal of grey characters in 'Singham Again' and 'Baby John'. The actor not only pulled off the roles of menacing villains with utmost ease but also delivered characters to remember.


Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up to tickle the funny bones with his upcoming comic caper 'Housefull 5'. The actor will be seen in a comic role alongside Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and others.

The excitement and anticipation surrounding the film is palpable, with the audiences eagerly waiting to witness Jackie Shroff portray another stellar role. 'Housefull 5' is set to arrive in theatres on June 6.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

