Breaking News
Torres scam: Customers were lured with cars, bikes and iPhones
Pitbull dog at Mahim beach: Activists say abandoning pet animals is not only illegal, but dangerous too
Maharashtra: 11-storey hub planned at Thane East station
Mumbai: Byculla zoo stops chicken meals for zoo inmates
Mumbai: Temporary house help brutally attacks employer, relative on Day 1 of work
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Jackie Shroffs Chidiya Udd trailer out crime drama series to premiere on this date

Jackie Shroff's 'Chidiya Udd' trailer out, crime drama series to premiere on this date

Updated on: 09 January,2025 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Jackie Shroff's series, based on Aabid Surti's critically acclaimed novel 'Cages', revolves around the harsh realities of Mumbai's underworld

Jackie Shroff's 'Chidiya Udd' trailer out, crime drama series to premiere on this date

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Jackie Shroff's 'Chidiya Udd' trailer out, crime drama series to premiere on this date
x
00:00

Makers of the much-awaited crime drama series 'Chidiya Udd', starring actor Jackie Shroff, unveiled the official trailer on Wednesday, offering fans a glimpse into its gripping narrative. The series, based on Aabid Surti's critically acclaimed novel 'Cages', revolves around the harsh realities of Mumbai's underworld.


Directed by Ravi Jadhav and produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri, the series features a cast that includes Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher, Madhur Mittal, Mayur More, and Mita Vashisht. 'Chidiya Udd' follows the story of Seher (played by Bhoomika), a young woman from Rajasthan, who struggles to break free from the clutches of crime and power in Mumbai.


Check out the trailer:


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amazon MX Player (@mxplayer)

In a press note shared by Amazon MX Player, Jackie, who plays Qadir Khan in the series, said, "The world of Chidiya Udd is full of twists and turns. It's a place where survival is the ultimate game, and every character is fighting their own battle. Portraying Qadir has been a challenging yet rewarding experience, and the audience will love it."

Bhoomika Meena, who portrays Seher, added, "Portraying Seher has been an incredible journey. She is a fighter, someone who refuses to succumb to the harshness around her. The challenges she faces in this unforgiving world are daunting, but her strength and determination shine through. Chidiya Udd is a powerful story of survival, and I hope the audience finds themselves drawn to Seher's spirit and the choices she makes along the way."

Fans can watch 'Chidiya Udd' for free on Amazon MX Player starting January 15.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jackie shroff latest trailers Web Series Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK