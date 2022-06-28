Jennifer Winget: It was nerve wracking but exciting to be on set after the pandemic

Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani speak about Code M season 2

Jennifer Winget/Instagram

Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani recently caught up with mid-day.com, to speak about their recent OTT release, Code M season 2.

Speaking about the prep that went into the series the actress says, "We were just getting out of a pandemic, so just to be on set was nerve wracking but also exciting. There were a lot of things that happened during the shoot of season two but somehow it just went smoothly. It was easy to get into the character though the gap was so much. I was waiting for it to start and it did and just got over! Which is a good thing, you enjoy your work."

