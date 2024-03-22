Breaking News
Joshua Jackson all set to star in Ryan Murphy's series
Joshua Jackson all set to star in Ryan Murphy's series

Updated on: 22 March,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

The series is set to launch in the autumn on ABC, and it will be the first new broadcast show from Murphy's production business since '9-1-1: Lone Star' premiered on Fox in early 2020. Disney's 20th Television is producing it with Ryan Murphy Television

Joshua Jackson. Pic/AFP

Joshua Jackson is returning to network television to feature in an ABC comedy series created by Ryan Murphy. Jackson will feature in a drama called 'Dr. Odyssey'. It is penned by Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, according to The Hollywood Reporter.


The series is set to launch in the autumn on ABC, and it will be the first new broadcast show from Murphy's production business since '9-1-1: Lone Star' premiered on Fox in early 2020. Disney's 20th Television is producing it with Ryan Murphy Television.


It also marks the first network series for Jackson since Fox's Fringe ended in 2013. The actor, who broke out on Dawson's Creek in the late 1990s, recently starred in Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction and the first season of Peacock's anthology Dr. Death; he'll also be part of Sony Pictures' next Karate Kid film.


Murphy, who signed a nine-figure deal at Netflix in 2018, left the streamer when the deal ended. He still has a number of projects from his pre-Netflix days at 20th on the air, including 911 and FX's American Horror Story and Feud, along with the upcoming American Sports Story.

Murphy, Baitz and Baken will executive produce 'Dr. Odyssey' with Jackson, director Paris Barclay, Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich. Jackson is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Imprint and Hansen Jacobson. The drama is titled 'Dr. Odyssey' is set to premiere in the fall of 2024, as per The Hollywood Reporter. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

