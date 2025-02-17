Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’
Mumbai: Two killed in fire at Masjid Bunder building
Mumbai: Kurla dad kills infant girl in rage; arrested
Mumbai local trains claim 7 lives a day, but nothing changes
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Kate Winslet to make directorial debut with Goodbye June

Kate Winslet to make directorial debut with 'Goodbye June'

Updated on: 17 February,2025 02:49 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

Netflix describes Goodbye June as a "touching, yet humorous" drama, "which sees a fractured group of siblings pull together under sudden and trying circumstances"

Kate Winslet to make directorial debut with 'Goodbye June'

Kate Winslet. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Kate Winslet to make directorial debut with 'Goodbye June'
x
00:00

Hollywood star Kate Winslet, best known for her performances in 'Titanic', 'Quills' and 'Hamlet', is now all set to don the hat of a director.


As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kate has come on board to direct feature film titled 'Goodbye June' for Netflix.


The Oscar winner will also produce and act in the movie, which will star Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall and Helen Mirren. Joe Anders, Winslet's son with ex-husband Sam Mendes, wrote the screenplay and Kate Solomon will produce with Winslet.


Netflix describes Goodbye June as a "touching, yet humorous" drama, "which sees a fractured group of siblings pull together under sudden and trying circumstances."

The film will go on floors soon in the U.K.

Solomon also produced Winslet's most recent feature, the Lee Miller biopic Lee about the model-turned-World War II photographer, which included Riseborough among its cast, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Winslet scored a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the film, with Lee also nominated for the BAFTA for outstanding British film of the year.

While promoting Lee last fall on the How to Fail podcast with Elizabeth Day, Winslet explained how though she had resisted calls to direct, partly due to the time commitment involved, she now felt a sense of "urgency" and responsibility to women in Hollywood to step behind the camera.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, she said, "So many people will say to me on film sets, people I work with and know well, whether it's an actor or a crew member, they will say, 'Why aren't you directing?' and I'll go 'No, no, no, please don't say it. Stop saying it. Why does everyone keep saying it?'" she said. "But the more I'm not doing it now, with the need to change the culture, the more I feel like I'm actually letting down other women by not doing it. I'm really starting to feel that in quite a loud way."

She added of female directors, "The more of us that are doing it, the more will be inspiring others to do it."

And she said she felt ready to helm a film because she now understands the technical side of filmmaking.

"There's no way I'm ever going to do something unless I really know how to do it properly," she said.

In addition to Lee, Winslet most recently starred in the HBO limited series The Regime, for which she also received a Golden Globe nomination, earning the rare distinction of being nominated for multiple roles at the same ceremony. She won the best actress Oscar in 2009 for her role in The Reader.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kate winslet netflix Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK