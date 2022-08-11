Koffee With Karan 7: From planes to vanity vans, Arjun Kapoor's weirdest makeout places

During the iconic rapid-fire round in the show, Karan Johar asked Arjun the "weirdest places" he has made out

Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan' revealed that he has made out in planes and vanity vans. During the iconic rapid-fire round in the show, Karan Johar asked Arjun the "weirdest places" he has made out.

To which, Arjun replied: "Plane, Vanity van." Sonam made a grossed-out face and said: "It's so dirty, germs in their bathrooms." When asked about who should be in jail for taking wrong scripts, Arjun replied: "I would like to get out of jail now. I have selected quite a few wrong scripts."

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor thanks trollers for motivating him to do better

Karan then asked Arjun which are three actors he would like to go on a road trip with. Arjun replied, "Ranveer, because you need entertainment, Ranbir because you need class with entertainment, and Varun because you need to market the holiday really well." Karan with a laugh said, "He takes care of social media."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever