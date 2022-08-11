Breaking News
Koffee With Karan 7: From planes to vanity vans, Arjun Kapoor's weirdest makeout places

Updated on: 11 August,2022 04:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
During the iconic rapid-fire round in the show, Karan Johar asked Arjun the "weirdest places" he has made out

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan' revealed that he has made out in planes and vanity vans. During the iconic rapid-fire round in the show, Karan Johar asked Arjun the "weirdest places" he has made out.


To which, Arjun replied: "Plane, Vanity van." Sonam made a grossed-out face and said: "It's so dirty, germs in their bathrooms." When asked about who should be in jail for taking wrong scripts, Arjun replied: "I would like to get out of jail now. I have selected quite a few wrong scripts."

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor thanks trollers for motivating him to do better


Karan then asked Arjun which are three actors he would like to go on a road trip with. Arjun replied, "Ranveer, because you need entertainment, Ranbir because you need class with entertainment, and Varun because you need to market the holiday really well." Karan with a laugh said, "He takes care of social media."

