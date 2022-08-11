Breaking News
Koffee With Karan 7: Here's why Sonam Kapoor is thankful to Arjun Kapoor's ladylove Malaika Arora

Updated on: 11 August,2022 08:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor spilled secrets in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7

Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram


Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan' revealed why she is thankful to her brother Arjun Kapoor's ladylove Malaika Arora.


In the segment, #siblingtrolls, Sonam picked out a cards which read: "Who is the s***tier sibling?" Sonam burst out laughing and said: "I don't even need to say it's self-explanatory."

Karan pointing at Arjun: "I'll answer this on her behalf, you are definitely the s**tier sibling." The actor added that he is now "retired".


Karan sided with Arjun and said: "And no shaming. It's great I'd love to be one" Sonam then thanked Malaika for being in her brother's life. She said: "Thank god for Malla fora. We had to deal with." Replying to his sister, Arjun asked: "What does this mean.. I would have continued if i didn't have a gf. It was a phase."

The actor then said, "Dont make me say things that I would regret. It's the sanctity of the relationship that keeps me grounded."

