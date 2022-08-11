Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor shocked after Sonam calls Kiara Advani 'underrated'

Karan asked Sonam to name an actor she thought was overrated. Sonam changed the question, and said that she would prefer naming underrated actors

Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar/ Pic- Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took Arjun Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar by surprise after she tagged Kiara Advani as an "underrated" actress during the rapid-fire round on 'Koffee With Karan'.

Karan asked her to name an actor she thought was overrated. Sonam changed the question, and said that she would prefer naming underrated actors. "Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon," she said, to which Arjun instantly replied, "Kiara is not underrated, she is very well-rated."

Karan added: "They think they're very big stars in their head, and you've called them underrated!" He continued, "How are things on Mars, Sonam?" Arjun also added, "Which world are you in?"

Arjun continued having fun at Sonam, as she, with a poker-face, called 'Ek Villain Returns' a 'thirst trap' film.

"I think they all look hot now. It's a thirst trap of a film." Arjun cut in, "You haven't seen one shot of the film, and you're just saying things now."

At the end, Arjun tagged his sister as a "pain" and a "mess".

