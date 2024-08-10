Kritika on how her latest thriller Gyaarah Gyaarah, adapted from the Korean show Signal, introduced her to K-dramas

Kritika Kamra

She might be late to the party, but Kritika Kamra is quickly making up for lost time. Unlike countless fans around the world, the actor was introduced to Korean dramas only recently, thanks to Gyaarah Gyaarah. When she was cast in director Umesh Bist’s crime series, she learned it was a remake of the popular Korean show, Signal (2016). That was enough to pique her interest in K-dramas. “I was eager to watch the original. But I was immediately cautioned [against it] by my director because he wanted me to have a fresh take on my character. So, I haven’t watched Signal yet, but I have caught up on some other hit shows. Now, I know why everyone’s hooked on to K-dramas,” laughs the actor, who plays a cop in the ZEE5 offering that revolves around time travel.

Signal is a 2016 crime thriller revolving around time travel

Having binged on many Korean offerings, Kamra notes that they have compelling storylines and rich characters. “It’s also amazing that a lot of their content is female-centric or has a strong female gaze. That’s because they have many more women writers and directors than us.”

The writing of women characters is getting better on home turf too. Prime examples are Kamra’s recent roles, be it in Bambai Meri Jaan (2023) or Hush Hush (2022). “Female characters are [now depicted as] fully realised human beings with their own personalities and strengths. The makers now write them as complete individuals, not just as someone’s mother or sister or girlfriend.”