Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Hello Hallyu

Hello Hallyu

Updated on: 10 August,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Kritika on how her latest thriller Gyaarah Gyaarah, adapted from the Korean show Signal, introduced her to K-dramas

Hello Hallyu

Kritika Kamra

Listen to this article
Hello Hallyu
x
00:00

She might be late to the party, but Kritika Kamra is quickly making up for lost time. Unlike countless fans around the world, the actor was introduced to Korean dramas only recently, thanks to Gyaarah Gyaarah. When she was cast in director Umesh Bist’s crime series, she learned it was a remake of the popular Korean show, Signal (2016). That was enough to pique her interest in K-dramas. “I was eager to watch the original. But I was immediately cautioned [against it] by my director because he wanted me to have a fresh take on my character. So, I haven’t watched Signal yet, but I have caught up on some other hit shows. Now, I know why everyone’s hooked on to K-dramas,” laughs the actor, who plays a cop in the ZEE5 offering that revolves around time travel.


Signal is a 2016 crime thriller revolving around time travelSignal is a 2016 crime thriller revolving around time travel



Having binged on many Korean offerings, Kamra notes that they have compelling storylines and rich characters. “It’s also amazing that a lot of their content is female-centric or has a strong female gaze. That’s because they have many more women writers and directors than us.” 


The writing of women characters is getting better on home turf too. Prime examples are Kamra’s recent roles, be it in Bambai Meri Jaan (2023) or Hush Hush (2022). “Female characters are [now depicted as] fully realised human beings with their own personalities and strengths. The makers now write them as complete individuals, not just as someone’s mother or sister or girlfriend.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kritika kamra Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK