Kriti's tough 'SOTY' audition: From doing 'Wake Up Sid' scenes to dancing to 'Bahara'
Updated on: 15 March,2024 06:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

“It was my first audition. I remember they made us do some scenes from ‘Wake up Sid’ and dance to ‘Bahara Bahara’. I was terrible at it. I don't think I even knew what I was doing," she added

Kriti Sanon. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie ‘Crew’, has shared that she once auditioned for the Karan Johar directorial ‘Student of the Year’, which was released in 2012.


Kriti said she was asked to do scenes from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Wake Up Sid’, and was also asked to dance to the song ‘Bahara’. The actress made the revelation during the sixth season of ‘No Filter Neha’.


Giving the audience a peek into her struggling days, Kriti opened up about her 'bad' audition. She said, “I think my first audition probably was for 'Student of the Year'. I recently told this to Karan, who threatened me that he is going to release the clip, and I was like please don’t take the clip out now, 'ab toh bilkul bhi nahi'."


“It was my first audition. I remember they made us do some scenes from ‘Wake up Sid’ and dance to ‘Bahara Bahara’. I was terrible at it. I don't think I even knew what I was doing," she added.

‘No Filter Neha’ Season 6 is available on JioTV and JioTV+.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

