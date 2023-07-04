Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, and Kanwaljit Singh star in new 'Ishq-e-nadaan,'

Avishek Ghosh's directorial debut, 'Ishq-e-nadaan,' starring Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Kanwaljit Singh, Mohit Raina, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Dutt, and Suhail Nayyar, will be released on Jio Cinema on July 14.
'Ishq-e-nadaan' Poster
Recently, Lara Dutta took to Instagram to share the exciting news that 'Ishq-e-nadaan' will be released on Jio Cinema on July 14. The announcement instantly garnered attention and left fans eagerly anticipating the film's arrival. In her post, Lara expressed her excitement, saying, "Ab har hawa ke jhoke mein hogi ek nayi pyaar ki kahani...witness the city of dreams ki anokhi love stories #IshqENaadanOnJioCinema streaming free, 14 July onwards."
Produced under Avishek Ghosh's banner AVMA Media, 'Ishq-e-nadaan' holds a special significance as it reunites two veteran actors, Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh. The duo captivated viewers with their unforgettable performances as an iconic television couple in the 90s romantic drama "Saans." Their on-screen chemistry and remarkable acting prowess left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans, and their reunion in 'Ishq-e-nadaan' is eagerly awaited.
The star-studded cast, including Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, and Kanwaljit Singh, along with the talented ensemble, guarantees a cinematic treat filled with exceptional performances. With such a diverse and talented lineup, 'Ishq-e-nadaan' promises to be an enthralling journey into the complexities of love and relationships.
The countdown has begun, and on July 14, viewers will have the opportunity to witness the enchanting world of 'Ishq-e-nadaan' on Jio Cinema. It's a cinematic journey that explores the depths of human emotions, celebrates the power of love, and showcases the exceptional talent of its star-studded cast. Get ready to embark on a captivating ride as 'Ishq-e-nadaan' unfolds its heartfelt tale on the silver screen.
