Lisa Mishra and rapper Shah Rule’s podcast, Dish and That, had started off as most good things do—out of a shared passion. Two months on, the podcast is set to scale up. The singer-actor and Rule are converting Dish and That into a video series of the same name. The show, to be streamed on a leading OTT platform, will be everything that the podcast has been—two friends talking about music, food and pop culture.

Mishra, who recently made her acting debut in Call Me Bae, is surprised to see how an idea that was born over a conversation with a friend has taken on a life of its own. “The idea of creating Dish and That with Shah was born on a trip to London earlier this year, where we realised that so many of our conversations are not just about music, but also about food and pop culture. These are the things that bring people together in a way nothing else can. We’re blending these worlds into one show that feels like an extension of our friendship,” she says.

In each episode, they will explore unique culinary experiences, discuss trending topics, and create music on the fly. What will add to the variety show’s mood are their candid conversations. Mishra explains, “In every episode, we dive into a specific theme, kicking things off with London. People can expect a mix of segments where we chat about the latest in pop culture, dig into food that is inspired by our travels, and of course, talk about music. In future episodes, we’ll bring guests from music, food, and entertainment industries to share their stories and insight.”