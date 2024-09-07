Singer Lisa Mishra, who turns actor and composer with 'Call Me Bae' starring Ananya Panday, is thrilled that her two tracks found a place in the web series

Lisa Mishra

How many roles can you serve in a project? Three, if you’re Lisa Mishra. Call Me Bae marks her debut not only as an actor, but also as a composer. Not to mention, the singer has also lent her voice to two songs in the Ananya Panday-fronted series. Yaara tere bin, which released this week and has been composed by Ruuh and Joh, saw her go behind the mic. “Call Me Bae is a dream project for me, not just because it marks my acting debut, but also because I got to sing for it. It’s rare to find such an opportunity where you can showcase both your passions. I’m grateful to the makers for believing in my talent and allowing me to be a part of this journey,” says Mishra.

Ananya Panday leads the series

What makes the track all the more important for her is that she has also served as a composer on its reprised version, reimagining it in her own way. “This is my debut as a composer,” beams the singer, who had first caught netizens’ attention with her cover version of Tareefan in 2019. The Prime Video series, which has Panday’s character journeying from an heiress to hustler, sees Mishra portray a TV news producer.