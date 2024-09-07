Breaking News
Beware of stingray and jelly fish bites during Ganpati visarjan: BMC
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey on security concerns
Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane; 3 held
Mumbai Police deploys thousands of cops across city for Ganeshotsav
Bombay HC transfers Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case probe to CBI
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Singer Lisa Mishra on her debut in Ananya Pandays series Call Me Bae is a dream project for me

Singer Lisa Mishra on her debut in Ananya Panday's series: 'Call Me Bae is a dream project for me'

Updated on: 07 September,2024 06:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Singer Lisa Mishra, who turns actor and composer with 'Call Me Bae' starring Ananya Panday, is thrilled that her two tracks found a place in the web series

Singer Lisa Mishra on her debut in Ananya Panday's series: 'Call Me Bae is a dream project for me'

Lisa Mishra

Listen to this article
Singer Lisa Mishra on her debut in Ananya Panday's series: 'Call Me Bae is a dream project for me'
x
00:00

How many roles can you serve in a project? Three, if you’re Lisa Mishra. Call Me Bae marks her debut not only as an actor, but also as a composer. Not to mention, the singer has also lent her voice to two songs in the Ananya Panday-fronted series. Yaara tere bin, which released this week and has been composed by Ruuh and Joh, saw her go behind the mic. “Call Me Bae is a dream project for me, not just because it marks my acting debut, but also because I got to sing for it. It’s rare to find such an opportunity where you can showcase both your passions. I’m grateful to the makers for believing in my talent and allowing me to be a part of this journey,” says Mishra.


Ananya Panday leads the seriesAnanya Panday leads the series



What makes the track all the more important for her is that she has also served as a composer on its reprised version, reimagining it in her own way. “This is my debut as a composer,” beams the singer, who had first caught netizens’ attention with her cover version of Tareefan in 2019. The Prime Video series, which has Panday’s character journeying from an heiress to hustler, sees Mishra portray a TV news producer.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ananya Panday Call Me Bae Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK