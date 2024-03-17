Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Melodies in Munnar
<< Back to Elections 2024

Melodies in Munnar

Updated on: 18 March,2024 05:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Top

Love Adhura composer on breathing life into Kerala-set tale on love and deceit

Melodies in Munnar

A still from the series

Listen to this article
Melodies in Munnar
x
00:00

Set against the picturesque locales of Munnar, Love Adhura is brought to life by Dharam Bhatt’s lilting music that fittingly justifies the beauty of the valley. Producer Tanveer Bookwala, he says, is a fan of maestro AR Rahman and the “emotional touches” he can lend to a love story. “That was the [sonic] quality he wanted. When he went for the recce, he showed me the different locations across which they were set to film, and that became my inspiration,” he says of the four-episode series starring Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes


Given its melodic quality, Bhatt was certain that he wanted to explore the “retrowave” genre for this series. The composer, who also crafted the series’ songs, says, “Scoring the background music is more [laborious] because it’s like giving life to a movie. Creating an upward trajectory for the narrative is a lot easier to do with songs than it is to do with the score. The way an actor performs also influences my work. When the performance is good, you don’t need the music [to stand out]. But it can be used to highlight a performance. Because the narrative builds up in each episode, composing every part of this was a challenge.”


The romantic drama follows a wealthy man’s interaction with a con woman as they subsequently navigate love and betrayal.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ar rahman karan kundra Erica Fernandes Web Series News Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK