Maheep Kapoor opened up about being selected as the most trustworthy person on the show on the first day by contestants. She said she had no idea, recalling exactly what happened in that moment

Maheep Kapoor

Listen to this article EXCLUSIVE! Maheep Kapoor reveals ‘people were just gunning and not seeing reason’ inside The Traitors x 00:00

The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, has been enjoying a decent run. With a fresh new concept and format, the show has been adapted from the American reality show of the same name. Once the 20 celebrity participants entered the Suryagarh Palace, the show was all about deception and rivalry. In the latest episode, the show eliminated four contestants and among them was Maheep Kapoor.

After her elimination, Kapoor sat with us for a quick chat where she opened up about the first episode, when everyone voted her the most trustworthy person among the 20 participants.

Maheep Kapoor reacts to being chosen as the most trustworthy

Being called the most trustworthy person is indeed a compliment. However, when on a show like The Traitors, where being trusted is a curse, it may not be the best thing. On day one, as the contestants entered the palace, host Karan Johar asked them to unanimously choose the most trusted contestant, to which they chose Maheep Kapoor.

When asked why she was chosen so, she says, “Honestly, I can't answer why people had that perception.” Mukesh Chhabra mentions, “But that's a very good. That's a very good perception to have.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Maheep adds, “But it was at the beginning, I think they just pointed. I think Ashish said Maheep is the most trustworthy, and then everyone said, ‘Okay, put her in as the most trustworthy person.’ But after that, I was the most untrustworthy person. As soon as I entered the palace, it was game over for me. I think people were just gunning and just not seeing reason.

Talking about whether she expected the same, she says, “I met everyone, met each other the first time. Of course, I knew a few people, like my niece was there, Anshula. I know Mukesh. But overall, this was the first time I was meeting everybody. So there was no question. I think my name was just taken like that. We didn't know each other. And by chance, my name was taken as the most trustworthy. But that was the last time it was taken. After that, it was finished.”

Maheep’s eviction

In the latest episode, Raftaar reasoned out that Maheep is playing the game from the beginning and is trusted by many within the show. Maheep, defending herself, said she’s ‘done’ trying to defend herself and has told everyone from the beginning that she is innocent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Ultimately, during the vote-out, she got the most votes, which led to her elimination. When it was revealed that she was innocent, everyone was shocked.