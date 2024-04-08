Avantika, who made a splash internationally with Mean Girls, honoured with South Asian Person of the Year award by Harvard University

Avantika Vandanapu

This year has certainly been kind to Avantika Vandanapu. She started 2024 with a bang as Mean Girls, the re-imagination of the 2004 comedy, took the box office by storm. The actor followed it up with the Indian web series, Big Girls Don’t Cry. It’s not surprising then that Harvard University has announced Vandanapu as the recipient of the South Asian Person of the Year award, in recognition of her work in the international and Indian entertainment industries, and her role in promoting

diversity.

The award comes as a big encouragement to the rising talent. The actor, 19, who is currently studying cultural anthropology at Columbia University in New York, describes the recognition as “humbling and beyond inspiring”. She says, “This is not just a recognition of my work, but it shines a light on the importance of storytelling that crosses borders, and the vital role of Indian representation in global media. I’m grateful for the support and love of audiences. It motivates me to explore stories that challenge stereotypes, celebrate diversity, and connect with people on a profound level.”

Up next, Vandanapu has Tarot, which belongs to her favourite genre—horror. She will also lead Disney’s upcoming series, A Crown of Wishes. The award, she says, is a reminder to continue making a positive impact through her craft. “I hope to pave the way for more voices from India to be heard and celebrated on the world stage.”