'Mean Girls' star Lindsay Lohan set to to feature in 'Count My Lies' series

Updated on: 18 April,2025 01:35 PM IST  |  Washington
Lohan is expected to play Violet. She executive produces alongside Aptaker, Berger and, Scott Morgan of The Walk-Up Company

Lindsay Lohan. Pic/AFP

'Mean Girls' star Lindsay Lohan set to to feature in 'Count My Lies' series
Actress Lindsay Lohan is all set to headline and executive produce 'Count My Lies', a drama in development at Hulu.


The project, based on the recently published novel by Sophie Stava, comes from former 'This Is Us' executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, reported Deadline.


Lohan is expected to play Violet. She executive produces alongside Aptaker, Berger and, Scott Morgan of The Walk-Up Company. Stava is a producer. 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio, as per the outlet.


Lohan has been working in film since the late '90s, most notably in roles throughout her childhood and teen years in movies like The Parent Trap (1998), which marked her big-screen debut, as well as Freaky Friday (2003), Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004), Mean Girls (2004), Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005) and Just My Luck (2006).

She recently returned to the Walt Disney Studios for the upcoming Freakier Friday sequel, in theatres on August 8. Lohan, who starred in the Netflix 2025 holiday movie Our Little Secret, is repped by IAG, attorney Dave Feldman and Vision PR, reported Deadline.

'Count My Lies' is Stava's debut novel.

Aptaker and Berger served as executive producers and co-showrunners alongside creator Dan Fogelman on 20th Television's hit NBC drama series 'This is Us'. They also developed and executive produced 'How I Met Your Father', and were creators and executive producers of Love, Victor, reported Deadline.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

