Meghan Markle says she was ‘fed to the wolves’ in upcoming part of docuseries

The series, which has put Harry and Meghan in the firing line of supporters of the British royal family, has attracted worldwide attention because of its potential to embarrass King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William

Meghan Markle with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, said she was “fed to the wolves”, and Prince Harry discusses “institutional gaslighting” in a new trailer for part two of their highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries, which airs on Thursday.

In the clip, which was released on Monday, Prince Harry discusses stepping back from royal duties and ponders what might have happened to the couple “had we not got out when we did”. Meghan adds a controversial note when she says, “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were.”

According to reports, in what appears to be a video shot on board the flight of the Sussexes to the US, Harry smiles and says, “We are on the freedom flight”. After the trailer shows Harry describing “institutional gaslighting”, the footage cuts to Meghan saying, “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

Harry adds, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother [Prince William], they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” However, he stops short of identifying who “they” refers to in the short teaser. But, according to the BBC, there is some confusion about the most controversial and headline-grabbing moment in the trailer, with its reference to lying to protect Prince William.

