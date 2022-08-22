Breaking News
Method to the magic

Updated on: 22 August,2022 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Ahead of the release of Delhi Crime 2, Shefali Shah says she preps hard and ‘gets into a zone’ before playing intense characters

Method to the magic

A still from the series


There is little similarity between the sharp-tongued Shamshunissa of Darlings and the thoughtful DCP Vartika Chaturvedi of Delhi Crime. Yet, Shefali Shah slips into each role seamlessly. The key, she says, is thorough homework. The actor admits that she “gets into a zone” when essaying an intense role, and it wasn’t any different when she stepped into the shoes of her DCP character again for the upcoming second season of Delhi Crime. “When I am doing any project, I am so consumed that I have no interest in cutting off from it. After I finish shooting for the day, I shower, and I start studying for the next day. Everyone in my house knows that I am in a zone. I don’t know any other way of doing it,” she says. 


Shah has hit the bull’s eye this year so far with Jalsa and Darlings. With the upcoming Netflix offering, she hopes to continue her hot streak. The actor attributes the dream run to her selection of scripts. “I have been choosy all my life, and now, I am more so. If something doesn’t excite me, I just can’t be a part of it. I won’t be fair to the role, and vice versa.”


