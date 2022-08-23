mid-day's The Lords of Trendz Awards: Choti Sardarni Fame Akriti Agarwal wins 'Promising Fashion Influencer'

Akriti was awarded the Most Promising Fashion Influencer award, and stole the show with her captivating charm and stunning appearance

Akriti Agarwal/picture courtesy: PR

The Lords of Trendz Awards recently brought the entire tinsel town together under one roof to celebrate and honour the skills. Actress Akriti Agarwal, who has always been admired for her alluring personality, enjoys a massive fan following all over the world. Akriti was awarded the Most Promising Fashion Influencer award, and stole the show with her captivating charm and stunning appearance.

The actress, who had a long-running role in the television show Choti Sardani, couldn't wait to wow her admirers with her abilities. And currently, she is rising to fame for her most recent single, Rote Rote Has Dunga. Having a huge army of 1.5 million followers on social media, Akriti never fails to astonish her fans with her amazing fashion skills and alluring personality.

Akriti, by her presence, grabbed everyone's attention at the award night. She was seen donning, a deep halter neck green silk body-hugging ensemble, which flexed her curvaceous body. Posing very happily with the award, Akriti was seen flaunting her scintillating looks and alluring body. Keeping her make-up look very simple, she opted for a dark brown matte lip and let her ensemble do all the talking. She kept her long tresses open and accessorized her outfit with, a bracelet, hoop earrings, and rings. She rounded off her outfit with those long heels. Akriti looked very proud, and smiled happily for the camera.

On receiving the prestigious award, Akriti said, "Who could have imagined? I'm amazed and grateful! You guys keep on encouraging me and helping me to motivate all my fans and give them trendy looks, every time. Thank you for making me believe in myself and making me this capable. Thanks for loving what I do."

On the work front, Akriti is seen shooting for two of her upcoming music videos of which the official announcement will be made soon.

