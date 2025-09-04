Mirzapur: The Film is all set to roll in Mumbai next week with Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee while Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi will join them by September-end. The schedule is then expected to move to UP in October 2025

Finally, the wait is over for Mirzapur's fans! Almost 10 months after its announcement, Mirzapur: The Film is set to go on floors next week at Film City in Mumbai. Sources close to the production reveal that Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the menacing Kaleen bhaiyya, will kick off the schedule with Abhishek Banerjee aka Compounder. By September-end, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma are expected to join the unit. "Director Gurmmeet Singh will focus on Abhishek's scenes at the start. Many sequences of Pankaj sir will also be shot. After wrapping the Mumbai portion, the production will move to Uttar Pradesh in October. Considering the gritty drama is rooted in UP, shooting on location was non-negotiable," says a source.

The Uttar Pradesh schedule is expected to stretch till December. Creator Puneet Krishna and the director want to wrap the project by the year-end. The source adds, “Key action set-pieces and some of the narrative’s big moments will be filmed in that leg.”

