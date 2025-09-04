Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee to start filming Mirzapur The Film in Mumbai next week will move to UP in October

Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee to start filming Mirzapur The Film in Mumbai next week; will move to UP in October

Updated on: 04 September,2025 08:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Mirzapur: The Film is all set to roll in Mumbai next week with Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee while Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi will join them by September-end. The schedule is then expected to move to UP in October 2025

Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee to start filming Mirzapur The Film in Mumbai next week; will move to UP in October

Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma will join by the month-end

Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee to start filming Mirzapur The Film in Mumbai next week; will move to UP in October
Finally, the wait is over for Mirzapur’s fans! Almost 10 months after its announcement, Mirzapur: The Film is set to go on floors next week at Film City in Mumbai. Sources close to the production reveal that Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the menacing Kaleen bhaiyya, will kick off the schedule with Abhishek Banerjee aka Compounder.

By September-end, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma are expected to join the unit. “Director Gurmmeet Singh will focus on Abhishek’s scenes at the start. Many sequences of Pankaj sir will also be shot. After wrapping the Mumbai portion, the production will move to Uttar Pradesh in October. Considering the gritty drama is rooted in UP, shooting on location was non-negotiable,” says a source. 

The Uttar Pradesh schedule is expected to stretch till December. Creator Puneet Krishna and the director want to wrap the project by the year-end. The source adds, “Key action set-pieces and some of the narrative’s big moments will be filmed in that leg.”


